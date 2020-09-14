Omar Ayub, Mushtaq Ghani condoles over sad demise of Malik Tahir

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday condoled over the demise of Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara Division chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal who died in a firing incident.

Omar Ayub Khan reached Tehsil headquarters hospital, Ghazi, soon after the incident of murder and inquired about the case details.

On this occasion, they were accompanied by former KP minister Yosuf Ayub, MPA Faisal Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Haripur and other officials of the Haripur district administration.

The minister demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The KP Assembly Speaker condoled the tragic death of Malik Tahir Iqbal.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the speaker expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Malik Tahir.

Both Omar Ayub Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.