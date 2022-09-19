Oman’s ship with relief goods for flood victims arrives at Karachi port

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): A ship carrying flood relief assistance from Sultanate of Oman arrived at the Karachi Port on Monday.

The relief goods include food items, blankets and tents.

The ship was received by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Consul General of Oman in Karachi Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, along with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority.



Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said, “Relief assistance from Sultanate of Oman is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.”

