ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said that financial assistance of One-Bilion Riyal from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Afghanistan and further assistance from other Muslim countries will help alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

He said the successful summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Council is demonstration of confidence and trust of the Muslim Ummah and the world leadership in Pakistan.

While talking to visiting delegates of the Ulemas-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought and ambassadors of different Islamic countries here, Tahir Ashrafi said that successful summit of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council on the situation in Afghanistan is great success of Pakistan, said a news release.

“We are grateful to the leadership of all the Muslim countries and particularly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, said Tahir Ashrafi. He felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the country’s security institutions on the successful summit of Extraordinary Session of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council on Afghanistan.

Pakistan Ulema Council and all the political and religious organizations of the country were grateful to Muslim world for their cooperation for the cause of Afghanistan, Ashrafi said. He underlined that on the alarming situation in Afghanistan, in the heading of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s hospitality was a clear message to the world that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the entire region, including Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s leadership has repeatedly made it clear that peace and stability in Afghanistan was tantamount of Pakistan’s peace and stability, he added. Amidst the prevailing situation in Afghanistan,

he said the Islamic world and the world leadership should come forward to help the Afghan people and talk to the Afghan interim government if any country has concerns and reservations to resolve their respective concerns through dialogue with the Afghan leadership.

Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference was not only representation of Pakistan but also of the Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Imran khan categorically expressed sentiments of Pakistan and the entire Islamic world in his very clear stance on Namoose-e-Risalat (S.A.W), Islamic-phobia and on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, he added.