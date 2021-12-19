OIC special moot highlights: inaugural session concludes

Highlights of the inaugural session of the 17th extraordinary moot of OIC Foreign Ministers:
- The session started on Sunday at 0945 hours with the recitation of verses of the Holy Quran underscoring the commandments of Almighty Allah guiding to spend on orphans, and offer zakat to support the destitute facing crisis like situation.
- The arrival of foreign guests, delegates, Federal Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, parliamentarians and media started at 0800 hours
- The Foreign Minister arrived the National Assembly Hall at 09:45 hours to attend the session and greeted the dignitaries, distinguished guests and participating delegates
- The OIC Secretary General, Saudi Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived between 1130 hours and 11:35 hours one after the other
- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special sessions opened by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at 11:45 hours
- The Foreign Minister’s speech started at 1150 hours and ended at 1204 hours highlighting looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and proposing six-point mechanism to assist people of Afghanistan
- The Saudi FM Prince Faisal Bin Farhan AlSaud speech started at 1205 hours which ended at 1213 hours
- The OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha speech started at 1214 hours which ended at 1223hours
- On behalf of Asia Group of OIC Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu gives statement at 1223 hours and 1228 hours
- On behalf of Regional Arab Group of OIC states Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi speech starts at 1228 hours and ended 1235 hours
- On behlaf of OIC African Group Foreign Minister Of Nigeria starts at 1236 hours and ended at 1242 hours
- President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Al-Jasser speech starts at 1243 hours and ended at 1250 hours
- Immediate, medium and long term measures suggesting for sustainable rebuilding of Afghanistan
- Economic empowerment of communities particularly youth and women through their inclusion in economic system