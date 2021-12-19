OIC special moot highlights: inaugural session concludes

Highlights of the inaugural session of the 17th extraordinary moot of OIC Foreign Ministers:

The session started on Sunday at 0945 hours with the recitation of verses of the Holy Quran underscoring the commandments of Almighty Allah guiding to spend on orphans, and offer zakat to support the destitute facing crisis like situation.

The arrival of foreign guests, delegates, Federal Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, parliamentarians and media started at 0800 hours

The Foreign Minister arrived the National Assembly Hall at 09:45 hours to attend the session and greeted the dignitaries, distinguished guests and participating delegates

The OIC Secretary General, Saudi Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived between 1130 hours and 11:35 hours one after the other

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special sessions opened by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at 11:45 hours

The Foreign Minister’s speech started at 1150 hours and ended at 1204 hours highlighting looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and proposing six-point mechanism to assist people of Afghanistan

The Saudi FM Prince Faisal Bin Farhan AlSaud speech started at 1205 hours which ended at 1213 hours

The OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha speech started at 1214 hours which ended at 1223hours

On behalf of Asia Group of OIC Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu gives statement at 1223 hours and 1228 hours

On behalf of Regional Arab Group of OIC states Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi speech starts at 1228 hours and ended 1235 hours

On behlaf of OIC African Group Foreign Minister Of Nigeria starts at 1236 hours and ended at 1242 hours

President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Al-Jasser speech starts at 1243 hours and ended at 1250 hours

Immediate, medium and long term measures suggesting for sustainable rebuilding of Afghanistan