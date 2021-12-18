OIC session expression of solidarity with people of Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan while welcoming delegations from member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Saturday said the OIC extraordinary session was an expression of solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “I welcome delegations from OIC mbr states, observers, friends, partners & int orgs to Pakistan.

The extraordinary session of OIC CFMs is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan ppl & to focus our collective energies on addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”

“I look forward to speaking at the conference,” he added.