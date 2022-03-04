OIC Secretary General condoles loss of lives in Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha called Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to convey deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday.

Strongly condemning the incident, the OIC Secretary-General noted that terrorism was a common challenge that needed to be countered together by the Ummah and the international community.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Secretary-General for the condolences and the expression of solidarity with Pakistan.