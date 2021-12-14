ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said the Organiztion of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting was an important step forward in improving prevailing situation in Afghanistan.



Following a meeting with the ambassadors of different Islamic countries including ambassadors of Palestine, Kuwait, Morocco and Libya in Islamabad, Ashrafi who is also Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman, said Pakistan was grateful to the Islamic countries for coming to Pakistan to attend the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting.



He said that Afghanistan was part of the Muslim Ummah and amidst the prevailing difficult times, Afghanistan and the Afghan people could not be left alone.



He said that Pakistan had been asking the world leadership and the Islamic world to hold talks with the Afghan interim government and if any country had any concerns, it should sit down with the Afghan interim government and try to resolve the respective issues.



Ashrafi said that the meeting of OIC foreign ministers was scheduled during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.



Saudi Arabia was currently the head of the OIC and held a prominent position in the Islamic world, said Ashrafi.