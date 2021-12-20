OIC FMs moot to yield positive results, hopes Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that extraordinary meeting of the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan would yield positive results.

He was talking to media at Islamabad Airport along with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha who left here on Monday.

Delegations from Indonesia, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Sierra Leone also left.

Habib thanked Secretary General of OIC for coming to Pakistan and attending OIC Foreign Ministers meeting.

The minister said that human tragedy has arisen in Afghanistan and a strong voice was raised from the OIC platform to prevent this tragedy.

The OIC platform has sent a clear message to the world, he said expressing the hope that special representative nominated on Afghanistan will play an active role in provision of assistance to Afghan people.

The minister hoped that Afghan Special Representative will also implement the decisions made at this conference.