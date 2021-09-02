OIC commission strongly condemns Indian govt for denying burial rites for Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD Sep 2, (APP): The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Thursday strongly condemned action of Indian government to deny right to choose burial rites and site for Syed Ali Shah Geelani, an iconic Kashmiri leader.

Geelani for over seven decades peacefully supported human rights and freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims including their right to self determination as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the commission also said, “Also condemnable are Indian government actions in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to impose communication blockade by snapping internet, imposition of curfew and restrictive lockdown limiting freedom movement and assembly of Kashmiris to deny them to peacefully mourn and bid farewell to their beloved leader.”