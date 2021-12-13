ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Monday said that hosting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on December 19 to consider the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was continuation of Pakistan’s resolve to always stand by its brothers and sisters.

“Pakistan has always stood by its brothers and sisters in Afghanistan”, Asim Iftikhar said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, in his tweet, also posted a video which depicted Pakistan’s efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan including the provision of Rs. 5 billion humanitarian aid by the government of Pakistan to the brotherly country in this hour of need.

🇵🇰 has always stood by its brothers and sisters in #Afghanistan. The hosting of @OIC_OCI CFM on 19 December to consider the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is a continuation of this resolve.

The video also highlighted Pakistan’s facilitation in the evacuation of 80,000 individuals of 42 nationalities including diplomats, representatives of International NGOs and media from Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

It was also highlighted in the video that Pakistan besides facilitating Afghanistan in recent years by opening new border crossing points and operationalizing Torkham border on 24/7 basis, also waived visa processing fee for Afghan applicants till December 31, 2021.