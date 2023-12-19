Nutritionist for increasing dry fruits intake to prevent colds during winter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):A prominent nutritionist Dr. Aneesa Sohail on Tuesday advised the masses to increase the consumption of dry fruits during the winter season to prevent colds.

“Dry fruits offer a healthier alternative to fried or oily snacks, playing a vital role in providing essential nutrients and warmth during chilly winters,” she told PTV News.

Dr. Aneesa highlighted the significance of dry fruits in providing instant energy, making them an ideal choice for busy winter days.

She asserted that a comprehensive diet plan is incomplete without the inclusion of these super-healthy foods, which are rich in nutrients and essential fats. Additionally, dry fruits contribute to skin health and are often key ingredients in beauty products.

About almonds, Dr. Aneesa explained that they are a rich source of essential fatty acids, fiber, protein, zinc, vitamin E, and selenium. Almonds are known to support blood circulation and are integral to a well-rounded diet.

Walnuts, another winter delight, were described by the nutritionist as one of the healthiest nuts due to their omega-3 fatty acid content, particularly beneficial for hair health in dry climates.

Dr. Aneesa emphasized the importance of dry fruits in strengthening the body, highlighting their richness in carbohydrates and mono-unsaturated fats, contributing to overall health.

Regarding pistachios, she noted their vital role in maintaining heart health by reducing cholesterol levels. Dr. Aneesa regarded nuts as symbols of energy, providing great taste, strength, and robust health to those who consume them during the winter season.

She recommended dry fruits as a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and amino acids, making them especially beneficial for pregnant mothers.

Dr. Aneesa recommended soaking nuts such as almonds and walnuts for four to five hours and peeling them before consumption. This practice reduces anti-nutritional factors and enhances the absorption of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.