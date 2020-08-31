Number of COVID patients on ventilators decline below 100 first time after May: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised that first time after May the number of COVID patients on ventilators had declined below 100 which was propitious.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed Muharram management plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) complaince and opening up of educational institutions.

The Forum reviewed disease spread impact during the Muharram activities and expressed satisfaction over Muharram management plan implemented by the provincial governments.

The Forum also discussed opening up of educational institutions and hand washing facilities in the institutes.

It also stressed the need to ensure hand washing facilities in educational institutions as it would effectively help in containing the pandemic.

It was also informed guidelines with regards to recommencement of educational institutions would be shared soon with the provincial governments and private schools.

Moreover, the Forum was briefed that to maintain realtime data of schools and students related to disease spread, latest technology was used to promptly detect disease prevalence in any particular area or school.

Advance technology would help in rapidly mobilising resources to rigorously overcome the contagion spread risk, it added.