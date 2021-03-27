ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan has said National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed the up-gradation of 220kV double circuit transmission line from Jamshoro to KDA-33.

“Alhamdulliah another achievement of PTI government and a good news for Karachi to get Addtional 450 MW this summer as NTDC has completed the rehabilitation/upgradation of the existing 220 kV double circuit transmission line (130 km long) from Jamshoro to KDA-33,” said a statement issued here Saturday.

The said 130km 220 kV Jamshoro to KDA-33 transmission line is expected to be energized on or before 31st March 2021.

The completion of this transmission infrastructure shall result in the increase power supply of 450 MW from national grid to the KE power network during summer months when load demand is high.

Consequently, it shall result in reduction of load shedding in Karachi by the same amount. This increase in power supply from national grid to KE is in addition to the existing supply arrangement comprising of 650 MW from the 500 kV & 220 kV network and 150 wind power through 132 kV network. Thus, a maximum of 1100 MW power supply shall be available from 500 kV & 220 kV network in addition to 150 MW from wind generation during summer months from national grid for KE which shall significantly improve power supply position for the city of Karachi.

The dedicated and coordinated efforts of NTDC and KE teams are highly appreciated in achieving this milestone in a timely manner.

This has been done by the federal government to the people of Karachi for the summer season, especially before the holy month of Ramzan.