ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that he had high hopes with the National Skills University (NSU) where different training courses could raise human resources.

In a tweet, the President said “Short term diploma level recognised/certified training courses can raise the level of human resource necessary to build our country. Market based training to feed our own agriculture, business, IT & industry.”

The president further tweeted that a new era was emerging.

Earlier in the day, the president had chaired the meeting of Senate of NSU.