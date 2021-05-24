ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday said that National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) can be a catalyst to the knowledge economy by transforming the research and innovative ideas into successful products and services as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that such parks have proved to be a successful model and are present in top Universities around the world.

He made these remarks while chairing a briefing regarding NSTP and Venture Capital by NUST.

Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister emphasized that such platforms create the most effective linkages between academia and industry.

He highlighted that they also provide great opportunities for growing startups to make their mark in the world.

He stated that Special Economic Zone status granted to NSTP offers various incentives which makes it further attractive for all stakeholders.

He emphasized that roadshows and effective marketing tools should be used to publicize