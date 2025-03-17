NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The National Press Club (NPC) held its polling for the 2025-26 elections on Monday to elect new governing body, witnessing active participation from its members.

The voting process aimed to elect new representatives, with renowned journalists like Afzal Butt, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Matiullah Jan etc casted their votes.

To ensure a smooth election process, strict security measures were implemented, and alternative traffic routes were planned to avoid congestion in the area. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as candidates presented their visions for the betterment of the NPC and journalists.

The NPC elections mark an essential step in shaping the club’s future and its role in promoting press freedom and journalistic excellence. The newly elected representatives will play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by journalists and promoting a free and independent press.