Nov-30 last date for LG nomination papers’ withdrawal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): The candidates, who filed their nomination papers to contest the Local Government (LG) polls scheduled to be held in the Federal Capital on December 31 and changed their mind, could withdraw their candidatures by November 30.

Over 984,000 voters, including 518,193 male and 466,284 female voters would cast their votes in the upcoming elections, to elect their local representatives for the next five years.

According to the schedule, the electoral watchdog will allot symbols to the contestants on December 1. The final list of candidates will be displayed on the same date. Canvassing will be kick off after Dec 1. Polling will be held on December 31.

The nomination papers of a total of 1,773 nomination papers from out of some 4,403 aspirants were accepted by the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) for local government elections on 101 union councils (UCs) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed four additional sessions judges, Islamabad as appellate authorities for 101 union councils for impending Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad capital territory (ICT).

In 2015, elections were held in 50 union councils (UCs). Now, the government increased the number of UCs from 50 to 101.

In the last elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates gave a tough time to each other while PPP could not win a single seat.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have started respective poll campaigns across the federal capital.