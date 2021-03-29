LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the government would not impose any restrictions on economic activities or industries in the province while the construction, transport, goods and industrial sectors

would continue to operate with implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing the media after chairing the meeting of cabinet committee on coronavirus here, the chief minister said that lock downs would be enforced in districts with a corona positivity of more than 12 per cent from April 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus. He added that lock down would continue till April 11 and that this would be reviewed by

the cabinet committee on COVID-19 after seven days.

The chief minister said that there would be a complete ban on wedding events and other gatherings in the province,adding that it was also decided to close down the mass transit transport system which includes the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Metro bus and the Speedo bus service.

There would be also a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining at all restaurants and hotels, however, takeaway and home delivery would be allowed, he mentioned. He added that the government has reduced markets and shopping malls timings to 6pm from 8pm while businesses would remain close on weekend (Saturday and Sunday). It was also decided to shut all public parks.

He said that wearing of face mask mandatory had been made mandatory and a policy of micro smart lockdown would also be adopted. He also directed strict enforcement of coronavirus related guidelines of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

He warned that the situation could worsen if SOPs were not implemented and observed. He maintained that everyone would protect himself and his family members by wearing face masks. The chief minister said 22 BSL labs were functioning in the province where more than 15,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out daily.

The chief minister told the presser that a total of 125 vaccination centres has been set up in the province so far where 454,000 vaccine doses had arrived and where 121,527 health workers have been administered the first dose.

He said 54,885 health workers had also received their second vaccine dose, while 151,447 people over the age of 60 had been inoculated.

Usman Buzdar warned that the current wave of pandemic was more dangerous than the first and the second.

Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan have more positive cases, he added.