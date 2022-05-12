No one to be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in country: Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that no one would be allowed to create anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said detailed discussion was held with Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on all issues confronted to the government, nation and the country, said a statement received from London.

He said they would implement the vision given by Nawaz Sharif as party leader with the support of other coalition partners. The government would take steps in light of party Quaid’s vision with the coordination of our allies, he added.

He said Imran Khan has prompted culture of rudeness in the country, divided the entire nation besides misguiding the youth. Our political traditions have been badly trampled during the last four years by Imran Khan, he added.

He said detailed deliberations were carried out Nawaz Sharif on the said issues. Mian Nawaz Sharif as a leader guided us in a better way, he added.

The minister said our Quaid Nawaz Sharif has a clear policy to fulfill the constitutional requirements against anyone who had violated the constitution.