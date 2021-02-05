KOTLI, Feb 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the PDM leaders could hold long march wherever they desired but he would not give them NRO even if they hanged upside down.

“Those who are gathered in Muzaffarabad, should listen me from here. You may indeed hold a long march if you want so. I will help you wherever you want to hold long march. But (I) will not give NRO even if you hang upside down,” the prime minister said.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here, the prime minister said that he was ready to talk to all sorts of mindsets and ideologies but will never compromise for an NRO to the looters.

The prime minister’s remarks came as the Pakistan Democratic Movement gathered in Muzaffarabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day but instead of Kashmir issue, the criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan dominated in the speeches of the opposition leaders.

Quoting Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the prime minister said the nations in the history faced downfall for having discriminatory laws for rich and poor.

He said he would never tolerate to put people involved in petty theft behind bars and grant NRO to the big thieves.



Earlier, addressing the gathering, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also defended the prime minister against opposition’s criticism alleging him of undermining the Kashmir cause.

Rather, he said Imran Khan internationalized and raised the issue forcefully which was otherwise put on the backburners by the previous governments.

Even, he said, the previous rulers were hesitant to talk of Kashmir issue. He said the prime ministers, in the past too had addressed the UN General Assembly but the one by Imran Khan was witnessed by the whole world when he forcefully contested the Kashmir case.

Qureshi said despite braving unabated atrocities and sacrificing lives, the Kashmiri people refused to bow before Indian oppression.

He said by unilateral actions of August 5, 219, India was deluded that Kashmiris would accept it but it proved otherwise shattering Modi’s dreams.

He said every Pakistani citizen was in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and would continue supporting them till the logical end of the dispute.