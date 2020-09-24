No locust in KP, Sindh and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday said that anti-locust operation have been completed in 1,131,865 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

The NLCC carried out an anti-pest operation over 40 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts to only one districts.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 209,775 hectares of affected areas.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab, however locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (Lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were also in full progress as NLCC conducting anti-locust operation and survey of affected areas in order to eliminate the pest from the country completely to avoid any threat to agriculture sector.

The NLCC have completed anti-locust survey of 209,775 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in one affected districts of Balochistan.

In last 6 months, the NLCC completed control operation in 1,131,865 hectares areas.