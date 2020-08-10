No increase made in licence fee of PTV: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday told the National Assembly that no increase was made in the licence fee of Pakistan Television (PTV) and the decision was still pending before the government.

Responding to a calling attention notice of MNA Shazia Marri about increase of Rs 65 in PTV licence fee, he said last time the licence fee was raised 10 years back during the government of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said the fee was payable by those who had a television set and were using more than 100 units of electricity.

He said the previous governments could have abolished the fee but they chose not to.

Similar fees were charged by other countries in Europe like United Kingdom and France and elsewhere, he added.

The minister said PTV and Radio Pakistan were strategic assets and airing content on issues related to national interest including Kashmir.

He said PTV had liabilities of Rs 18-19 billion and had 4000 employees and 4000 pensioners.

PTV had a loss of Rs 2.5 billion every year in the past but last year the channel earned a profit of Rs 329 million.

He said opposition was getting equal time on PTV but only Prime Minister can make a direct address to the nation on the channel.