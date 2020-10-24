No concession to be given to opposition leaders in cases: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said the government would not give any concession to the opposition leaders especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in corruption cases or halt the ongoing accountability process against them.

The opposition parties could not get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan and the accountability process would be tightened against the corrupts and plunderers incoming days, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition was using different tactics to give relaxation to them in the corruption cases which was impossible for the government.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.

He said the people were not supporting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was elected by the people with overwhelming majority in general election 2018.