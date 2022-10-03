No casualty reported in 24 hours due to floods: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The deaths and damages due to monster monsoon downpour resulting into massive inundation on were reaching to stability as no deaths and major damages were reported in the past 24 hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in its daily situation report on Monday, highlighting the daily and cumulative data of deaths, collateral damages and relief efforts across the country reported that there was no death reported in flood-hit areas of the country in the last 24 hours.

The NDMA issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property and infrastructure losses due to the heavy rains which lashed out various parts of the country.

There was no incident or loss to report in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours.

However, there were also no infrastructure damages reported in the disaster impacted areas of the country. There were some 658 livestock animals reported as perished in the past 24 hours in the flood affected areas.

However the cumulative damages so far stated that almost 13,254.49 km road, 440 bridges and 2,045,349 houses and 1,162,122 livestock animals got damaged due to the heavy rains in various districts of all the provinces including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA report highlighted that 84 districts across the country were notified as calamity hit areas with some 33,046,329people affected.