No attack by miscreants to affect unprecedented Pak-China ties: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday visited Chinese Embassy here and condemned Karachi van attack that killed three Chinese teachers.

The Minister met Chinese Chargé d’Affaires Pang Chunxu and expressed her grief and solidarity with the Chinese government and people over the tragic incident.

Senator Sherry said the friendship between Pakistan and China was historic and unprecedented, adding, “No attack by miscreants will affect Pakistan-China relations”.

“Cooperation between Pakistan and China on issues of mutual interest will continue”, Sherry Rehman said.

Federal Minister Senator Sherry Rehman also recorded her remarks in the guest-book at the Chinese Embassy.