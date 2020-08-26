NLCC surveyed 218,596 hectares, no locust found in KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had surveyed about 218,596 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 200 hectares of Lasbella district of Balochistan and 100 hectares of Tharparkar district of Sindh province.

A press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Wednesday said that no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However, the locust was presented in one district each; Balochistan and Sindh, where as anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During last 24 hours 218,597 hectares area have been surveyed control operation was conducted on 200 hectares of effected land.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,121,098 hectares areas, it added.