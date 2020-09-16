NLCC carried out anti-locust operation over 520 hectares of Lasbella

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Wednesday carried out anti-pest operation over 520 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts to only 01district.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 195,393 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. However locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in full progress as NLCC have surveyed 195,393 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 520 hectares of District Lasbella.

During last 6 months, control operation have been carried out over 1,129,339 hectares of 61 affected districts and overcome the desert locust and safe the crops and orchards.