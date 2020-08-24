Nine die due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Pakistan has recorded nine deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours where all deaths occurred in Sindh province and no coronavirus affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as nine people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased all 9 died in hospital on August 23.

Almost 115 ventilators were occupied across the country out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 496 people were tested coronavirus positive where the total active coronavirus patients in Pakistan were 10,188 on August 24.

However, 23,655 tests were conducted on August 23 across the country as in Sindh a total of 9,027, Punjab 8,549, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2,508, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2,843, Balochistan 229, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 302, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 197.

Around 276,829 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with 93.8 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 293,261 cases detected so far including AJK 2254, Balochistan 12527, GB 2682, ICT 15515, KP 35766, Punjab 96233, Sindh 128284.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6244 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2367 people died where 9 died in hospital on August 23.

In Punjab 2188 people perished, in KP 1248 with two deaths in hospital on August 22.

However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 64 with one died in hospital on August 22 whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 61.

After tireless strides since the first coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,463,513 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 facilities with 1,163 patients admitted across the country.