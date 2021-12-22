Nilofar congratulates PM Imran for holding OIC meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully holding the 17th extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Talking to APP, she said it was a great pride for Pakistan to hold OIC meeting here.



She said that after passing four decades, it was an honour for the Pakistan that entire Muslim Umah arrived here to attend the summit.



NCSW Chairperson said that After foreseeing the possible situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first to raise voice in this regard. Nilofar Bakhtiar thanked the Allah Almighty that entire Muslim Ummah supported Pakistan’s stance and she termed the OIC session as a great success.