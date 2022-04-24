NH&MP urges road users to keep along tyre changing equipments

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Sunday urged the motorists to keep in your car tyre changing equipments to avoid any problem during traveling.

In a statement, NH&MP said that road users should carry along a spare tyre, a jack, a wheel wrench with extension, a locking wheel-nut adapter and a tyre repair kit.



On the special instructions of Inspector General NH&MP Inam Ghani, facilitation centers are being set up on all the roads under the jurisdiction of NH&MP, especially motorways for the convenience of passengers.