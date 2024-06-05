NH&MP suspends motorway inspector for exceeding authority

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP):The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday suspended its inspector for exceeding authority and threatening the driver for dire consequences.

According to NH&MP spokesman, the incident took place near M-1 Burhan. After issuing the challan, the police officer tried to threaten the driver.

As soon as the incident came to know, Sector Commander M1 suspended the motorway inspector and formed a committee under the chairmanship of DSP to further investigate the matter.

He said that after the completion of the inquiry, more strict action will be taken against him as per the law.

The Motorway Police is known for its polite stopping cause, on which no compromise will be made.