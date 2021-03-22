NH&MP gives five years road map to facilitate citizens

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) has prepared a five year road map and training schedule plan for the citizens.

According to NH&MP, the five years road map will be very useful in determining our real destination, adding that the good image of motorway police is our valuable asset and it should be protected at all costs.

After Motorway “Humsafar” App, now NHMP has also introduced Mashwara App to facilitate road users. They can give any advice to the National Highways and Motorway Police through this App. NHMP also setting up road safety stalls on Highways and Motorways to facilitate general public.

An official of NH&MP told APP that traffic accidents on highways and Motorways have been reduced due to NHMP’s recent commendable steps.