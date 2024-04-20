NHA restores most roads across the country after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): The National Highways Authority (NHA) has managed to reopen most of its road network for traffic across the country after recent heavy rains and floods.

Under the guidance of Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the NHA worked hard to repair and clear the roads affected by the severe weather, NHA public relations officer said while talking to APP on Saturday.

He said that the teams have been working around the clock to restore access to key routes. This included clearing debris from landslides on the Karakoram Highway with the help of the Pakistan Army.

The NHA authorities planned to reopen the highway soon. In Gilgit-Baltistan, snow removal was underway on the Geeti Das to Zero Point road in Chilas, while other roads in the region have already been open for traffic, he added.

He further said that most highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are operational again, although the road from Kaghan to Gaitidas remained closed due to heavy snowfall. The NHA will begin snow clearance on that route when the weather will improve.

In Balochistan, roads are open to traffic in both the northern and southern parts of the region. The NHA has set up control rooms in its regional offices to monitor local weather and road conditions. The staff at these control rooms provide regular updates and ensure the safety and maintenance of the highway system, he added.

Meanwhile, senior officials are giving instructions according to real-time data and conditions. The NHA is asking the public to avoid unnecessary travel to areas prone to weather-related hazards. Officers and staff have had their leave canceled to focus on the road restoration efforts.

Finally, the NHA’s proactive approach and quick response to the recent challenges have been essential in getting the nation’s road network back on track. The NHA urged the travelers to stay informed of the latest updates and follow NHA’s guidance for their safety.