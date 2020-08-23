NHA earned Rs 83.079 billion revenue during past two years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):National Highway Authority (NHA) revenue had increased from Rs. 33.011 billion in 2018-19 to Rs. 50.068 billion in the year 2019-20 and the total revenue earned by NHA during the tenure of the present government stood at Rs. 83.079 billion, an official source told APP on Sunday.

He said during the past two years China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were completed, whereas work on two CPEC projects was ongoing and two more CPEC have been taken up. The official said that during anti-encroachment drive carried out on the directives of the government, 448 kanals of land, worth Rs.

4.12 billion was retrieved in two-year time.

He said during the plantation drive carried out by NHA approximately 763,053 trees were planted. Under Youth Internship Training Programme launched by NHA 481 non paid internees were selected and 171 trained. 1324 were selected for a paid internship program but did not join due to Covid-19.

He said an amount of Rs. 154.96 billion was allocated under PSDP 2020-21 for NHA road infrastructure projects. He said the NHA utilized more than 100% allocation i.e. Rs. 155.1 billion.

He said that 12 NHA projects having a length of 1640 Kms were completed during PSDP 2019-20. The official said that development of Geographic Information System started last year would be completed by end of this year.

He said that e-billing was initiated and crash audit of works for last 3 years carried out.

He said that Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6), Layari Elevated Freight Corridor, Sialkot- Kharian Motorway, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, dualization of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road (N-25),construction of Shahdara Flyover (N-5), dualization of Balkasar -Mianwali Road, dualization of Mianwali – Muzafargarh Road were being carried out on BOT basis.

He said that for creating awareness and increasing outreach E-Katcheries have been conducted by Chairman NHA which have yielded good results and road users are more aware of the activities NHA was performing.