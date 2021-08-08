NHA continues afforestation campaign along its network

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):National Highway Authority (NHA) has continued an afforestation campaign by planting trees along Motorways and National Highways across the country under Clean and Green Pakistan.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the NHA would continue afforestation campaign along its network, said a press release.

To this effect, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar planted a tree on the invitation of the NHA Rawalpindi Maintenance Unit, in Punjab North Region.

Similarly, State Minister and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar also inaugurated plantation campaign at Motorway Chowk on N-5.

Simultaneously, a “Plant for Pakistan” event was organized at National Highway Authority West Zone Balochistan in which Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha was guest of honour.

The objective of this activity to achieve goal of Clean and Green Pakistan.