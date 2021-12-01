Next elections to be held through EVMs: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, Dec 01 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the next general elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He expressed these views while addressing participants of the inauguration ceremony of multi-purpose Hall at Government Associate College for Women, Satellite Town.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise made with the overseas Pakistanis and they were given the right to vote.

The incompetent opposition would level rigging allegations again after defeat in next elections, he added.

‘Tablighi Jamaats’ were being given online visas, he said adding, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had been enjoying warm and cordial relations while friendship with China was time-tested and trusted.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Director Colleges, Sher Ahmed Satti, College Principal, teachers and a large number of students were present.

The overseas Pakistanis were valuable asset of the country as they worked day and night in foreign countries and sent foreign exchange to their beloved country, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that the next elections would be held through EVMs as the parliament had passed the bill.

The minister said, the government was making all-out efforts to control inflation as the salaried class was particularly facing difficulties due to the price hike.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan had a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia, adding “We are very grateful to the Saudi government for the loan given to Pakistan.”

60 educational institutions were set up in Rawalpindi and the government schools and colleges were being upgraded particularly in all areas of the underprivileged, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said, “We are trying to establish an Information Technology University in the city.”

Rawalpindi was at top position in female education across the country, he said adding, “We tried to provide education facilities at the door steps of the female students. After completing the educational institutions’ task, we will move towards health sector”.

The minister said, “I am thankful to Almighty Allah as I succeeded to complete the mission of education in my life.” Rawalpindi city is now at top position for female educational institutions. Waqar un Nisa Women College had also been upgraded and made a university, he added.

He informed, “When the actual educational institutions plan was conceived for promotion of education in Rawalpindi city then I selected Dhokes like Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Elahi Bukish for establishment of schools and colleges as the citizens of labour class live in these Dhokes and cannot afford private educational expenses.We utilized all available resources to establish schools and colleges in the city” .

He said, all possible facilities were provided to the students in schools and colleges and credit of uplifting of schools and colleges went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The minister advised the teaching staff to play more efficient role and educate the females with more commitment and dedication.