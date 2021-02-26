FAISALABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said a new textile policy is being formulated and industrialists of the city will also benefit the most from it.
During a briefing to businessmen and industrialists at the Faisalabad Chamber of
Commerce & Industry (FCC) here, he said issues relating to the special economic
zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) came under consideration.
The minister said:” In the second phase of the CPEC, we will upgrade our manufacturing
sector on solid footing with Chinese cooperation and necessary steps in this regard will
be taken soon.”
Responding to a question, he said the entire textile industry was developing due to
effective policies of the government.
“Now our aim is to maintain continuity of this development and in this regard a new textile policy is under consideration which will be decided soon”, he added.