New SNC to be launched tomorrow by PM: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally launch new Single National Curriculum (SNC) on Monday (today).

Addressing a press conference here, the Federal Education Minister said the curriculum had already been implemented in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas it was not yet implemented in Sindh. The new curriculum would be implemented in all public, private schools and Madaris at once, he said.

He said, model textbooks have been prepared from class one to five which are being implemented. He said that private publishers would be allowed to publish the books according to the curriculum.

The new curriculum from grade one to five will be implemented from Monday, he informed. However, he said ,it will be implemented from class 6th to 8th from next year while from 9th to 12th from 2023.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the current curriculum was based on injustice where poor people were getting a specific education.

Now they will have many opportunities, he added. He said, the present system is facilitating specific peoples which is in justice. Those who were getting education in normal schools and Madaris would have to face difficulties in life, he said.

The Minister said that the current education system had divided the society and education was like a lens through which we see the society. When lens will be different then society will be viewed through different angles, he said.

He said that creating passion of nationalism was an important task. “If a school can teach additional subjects, we have no objection” he said.

He further told, we were bringing a system of test for class five and eight so that we can observe who is implementing the curriculum.