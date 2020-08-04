New map to convey IIOJK part of Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the government was conveying to the international community through the new map that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was part of Pakistan.

Sir Creek and Ladakh were also part of Pakistan and that was why they were shown in the new map, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan was continuously highlighting the Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019 of scrapping the special status of IIOJK.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties and stakeholders were on same page for introducing the new map.

Shibli Faraz said Kashmir issue should be resolved accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolutions and it must play its due role for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said the government had taken decision to import sugar and wheat to expose the mafia, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was much concerned about increasing of the commodities’ prices.

He said the coronavirus was the main cause of the food inflation in the country and the government was realising the situation.

He said Sindh government had no moral logic for criticising the central government, adding everyone was well aware about the corruption and performance of Pakistan Peoples Party government in the province.