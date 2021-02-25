SHORKOT, Feb 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday cautioned India not to take Pakistan lightly as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was second to none having proven its efficiency by shooting down Indian aircraft Balakot area on February 27, 2019.

“My head lifted with pride with how you performed and how you reacted and shot down an Indian aircraft inside Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force is tested. Pakistan Air Force has performed. Pakistan Air Force has created heroes,” the president said addressing the 50th anniversary of Mirage and Colour Awards at PAF Base Rafique here.

The president said having faced tremendous difficulties, Pakistan during last several years, had learned how to remain united.

He said Pakistan was the only country to manufacture aircraft and fly those besides having a distinction of eliminating terrorism which many other countries including the super powers could not do.

He said Pakistan remained successful against terrorism because of its valiant armed forces and the sacrifices of its around 100,000 citizens.

He said India remained a belligerent state despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for peace.

He said India was falling into the pitfalls Pakistan had climbed over, though Pakistan would never be happy over the instability of India as any such situation also impacted the neighboring country.

Arif Alvi paid gratitude to the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and the PAF for its remarkably contribution to nation’s defense despite that fact that the country had a belligerent neighbor with more resources than Pakistan.