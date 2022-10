LAHORE Oct 23 (APP): Director Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Nestle Pakistan, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad and Director Human Resources Nestle, Hajra Omer on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

They presented a cheque of worth Rs10 million from Nestle to the prime minister for the PM Flood Relief Fund.

Separately, former federal minister Zahid Hamid also called on the prime minister.