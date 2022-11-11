NEPRA slashes Rs 5.13 per unit tariff for consumers of K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday approved Rs 5.13 per unit reduction in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for September.

The KE had requested negative FCA of Rs 4.62 per unit.

However, the authority approved FCA of negative Rs 5.13 per unit for the said period, said a notification issued here.

It would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Agriculture Consumers and EVCS (Electric Vehicle Charging Station) consumers of K-Electric, it was further said.

It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.