NEPRA notifies Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October 2023.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills based on units billed to the consumers in October 2023, said a notification issued here.

XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2023 in the billing month of December 2023.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.

The increase shall apply to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Lifeline consumers.