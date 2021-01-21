Nepalese K-2 expedition meets President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulating the 10-member Nepalese expedition on scaling K-2 in harsh winter conditions said the remarkable achievement would project Pakistan’s soft image and tourism in the country.

In a meeting with the Nepalese delegation here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President appreciated the courage and strength of mountaineers, who had done a marvellous job by conquering the second highest peak of the world.

The President said both states enjoyed excellent relations and such activities would further increase goodwill between the two countries.

Nepalese Ambassador to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari and leader of the expedition Nirmal Purja expressed their deep gratitude to Pakistan for the support.

They also praised the natural beauty and wide-range of mountaineering opportunities in Pakistan.