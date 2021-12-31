NDMA procures 167 mln doses of Covid 19 vaccines

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has successfully managed to procure 167 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine for over 100 million population of the country since July, 2021.

The federal government entrusted NDMA with the responsibility to procure Covid-19 vaccines on emergency basis, said a news release received here on Friday.

“Within short span of six months NDMA successfully managed to procure 167 million doses for over 100 million populations and delivered to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination,” it said.

The in time procurement would help in achieving the desired target set for vaccinating the eligible people by December 31, 2021.