NDMA dispatches relief goods for rain affectees of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched relief items containing family tents and de-watering pumps to Balochistan government in order to support and assist in the relief efforts of the Balochistan government in response to floods owing to current rain spell.

The NDMA is in constant contact with the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) Balochistan and has assured all possible assistance to Balochistan

whenever required, said a news release.