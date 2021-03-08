ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Chairperson National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen on Monday applauded the extraordinary role of Pakistani women and girls in country’s progress on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Girls can be powerful agents of change and nothing should keep them from participating fully in all areas of life. We must show our full commitment by dedicating the required resources for girls to realise their rights and fulfill their full potential,” said Chairperson NCRC.

Chairperson NCRC called upon all the duty bearers and civil society to accelerate their efforts for the availability of protection services for young women with the aim to improve their equal access to quality education.

International Women’s Day, celebrated globally on 8 March, highlights the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women including girls. This year’s theme for the International Day, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme highlights how women can be made equal partners in the decision-making process especially with regard to policy making.

This special day brings an opportunity for the state and other stakeholders to reflect upon the situation of women and girl rights in the country with a strong resolve and a firm commitment to improve the condition for them.