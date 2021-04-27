NCOC imposes ban on inter-provincial, inter-city travel during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday decided to impose inter-provincial and inter-city travel ban during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to an Interior Ministry circular, the NCOC, which met here, also decided to impose complete ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16, 2021 including Eid holidays. The tourist resorts, public parks, restaurants and hotels in and around tourist spots as well as shopping malls would also remain closed.

The travel nodes leading to tourist spots would remain closed with special focus on Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View, beaches and Northern Areas, it added.

The NCOC directed that uninterrupted electricity supply during Eid holidays should be ensured. The locals of Gigit-Baltistan would be allowed to travel back to GB during Eid holidays.

It also called for timely issuance of Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jamma-tul-Wida and Eid prayer.