ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday invited private sector pharmaceutical companies for negotiating on Covid-19 vaccine import to ensure long term immunisation against the Coronavirus contagion outbreak.

The NCOC meeting took detailed stock epidemic curve chart data, progress on vaccination drive and update on emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Age Group above 60 years.

The Forum was briefed that the next tranche of vaccine doses had been dispatched to Sindh and Balochistan by air whereas the rest of the provinces were provided the doses by road.

The Forum was informed that negotiations with the Sinopharm vaccine manufacturers were being finalized for the next half a million doses to be provided to the country.

The Forum was told that the cold chain equipment required for developing the storage facility for Pfizer vaccine had reached Karachi and would be set up subsequently.