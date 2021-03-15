ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday advised the provincial administrations of all federating units to take strict administrative actions against the masses flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

NCOC morning session was held here which was attended, via video link, by Chief Secretaries of the provinces including that of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The session emphasized to ensure massive crackdown against all those failing to implement non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measure to treat the pandemic other than medical treatment).

The forum expressed concerns on rising positive cases on national level as the hospital admissions of Covid-19 infected patients was also on the rise.

The Forum was briefed that Punjab was contributing 55 percent of National Mortality of the Covid-19 infected patients.

Forum also appreciated the provinces for taking prudent actions for disease control through High Impact Interventions.

The tourists going to GB, AJK and other tourist spots were requested to ensure proper SOPs compliance, the Forum said.

During the session it was also requested to provinces to ensure SOPs in transport sector and hotels to be strictly followed as in case of non-compliance strict actions resulting in closure of tourism sector might also be considered.

The Forum also urged the general public to ensure the vaccination of Senior citizen as majority of mortality cases belonged to senior age group.